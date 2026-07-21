Luis Castillo And Mariners Take On Reds On July 21

Castillo is 3-8 with a 4.93 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday, July 10 when he threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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