Luis Castillo And Mariners Take On Reds On July 21
Luis Castillo will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Cincinnati Reds at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, July 21 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Castillo has +7500 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Castillo is 3-8 with a 4.93 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday, July 10 when he threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.