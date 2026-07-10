Luis Castillo And Mariners Face Rays On July 10

Castillo is 3-7 with a 4.79 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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