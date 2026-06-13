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Luis Castillo
Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo

Seattle Mariners • #58 SP

Luis Castillo And Mariners Take On Nationals On June 13

Luis Castillo will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Saturday, June 13 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Castillo has +102 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Castillo is 2-5 with a 5.16 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Castillo

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