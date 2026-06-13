Luis Castillo And Mariners Take On Nationals On June 13

Castillo is 2-5 with a 5.16 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.