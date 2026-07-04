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Luis Castillo
Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo

Seattle Mariners • #58 SP

Luis Castillo And Mariners Face Blue Jays On July 4

Luis Castillo will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, July 4 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Castillo is 3-7 with a 4.79 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Castillo

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