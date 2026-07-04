Luis Castillo And Mariners Face Blue Jays On July 4

Castillo is 3-7 with a 4.79 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.