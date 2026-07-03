Luis Castillo And Mariners Face Blue Jays On July 3

Castillo is 3-6 with a 4.93 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Friday when he threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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