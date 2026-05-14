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Luis Castillo
Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo

Seattle Mariners • #58 SP

Luis Castillo And Mariners Take On Astros On May 14

Luis Castillo will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Thursday, May 14 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Castillo has -168 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Castillo is 0-4 with a 6.57 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Castillo

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