Luis Castillo And Mariners Take On Astros On May 14

Castillo is 0-4 with a 6.57 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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