FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Luis Castillo
Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo

Seattle Mariners • #58 SP

Luis Castillo And Mariners Square Off Against Astros On April 12

Luis Castillo will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, April 12 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Castillo is 0-0 with a 6.92 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The Astros are averaging 6.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Castillo

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Seattle MarinersRecent Seattle Mariners Player News

View All Seattle Mariners Player News