Luis Castillo And Mariners Square Off Against Astros On April 12

Castillo is 0-0 with a 6.92 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The Astros are averaging 6.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.