Luis Castillo And Mariners Take On Angels On April 5
Luis Castillo will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, April 5 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Castillo has -172 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Castillo is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and seven strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
The Angels are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, with 2 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.