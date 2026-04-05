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Luis Castillo
Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo

Seattle Mariners • #58 SP

Luis Castillo And Mariners Take On Angels On April 5

Luis Castillo will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, April 5 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Castillo has -172 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Castillo is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and seven strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Angels are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, with 2 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Castillo

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