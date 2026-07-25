Luis Campusano And Padres Play Marlins On July 25

Campusano is hitting for a .277 BA, .394 OBP and .506 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .900 and he has scored 14 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Marlins.

Eury Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his 18th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.53 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.

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