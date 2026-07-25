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Luis Campusano
San Diego Padres

Luis Campusano

San Diego Padres • #12 C

Luis Campusano And Padres Play Marlins On July 25

Luis Campusano and the San Diego Padres will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Saturday, July 25 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Campusano has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Campusano is hitting for a .277 BA, .394 OBP and .506 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .900 and he has scored 14 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Marlins.

Eury Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his 18th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.53 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Campusano

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