Luis Campusano And Padres Take On Guardians On Aug. 15

Campusano is hitting for a .317 BA, .411 OBP and .524 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .935 and he has scored 16 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with two doubles) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo makes the start for the Guardians, his 26th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.