Luis Campusano And Padres Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 8

Campusano is hitting for a .300 BA, .382 OBP and .567 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .949 and he has scored 10 runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Jose Cabrera (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.73 ERA in 13 1/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.

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