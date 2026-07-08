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Luis Campusano
San Diego Padres

Luis Campusano

San Diego Padres • #12 C

Luis Campusano And Padres Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 8

Luis Campusano and his San Diego Padres will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park, on Wednesday, July 8 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Campusano has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Campusano is hitting for a .300 BA, .382 OBP and .567 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .949 and he has scored 10 runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Jose Cabrera (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.73 ERA in 13 1/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Campusano

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