Luis Campusano And Padres Face Diamondbacks On July 7

Campusano is hitting for a .281 BA, .369 OBP and .561 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .931 and he has scored 10 runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 6.36 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.

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