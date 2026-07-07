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Luis Campusano
San Diego Padres

Luis Campusano

San Diego Padres • #12 C

Luis Campusano And Padres Face Diamondbacks On July 7

Luis Campusano and the San Diego Padres will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park, on Tuesday, July 7 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Campusano has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Campusano is hitting for a .281 BA, .369 OBP and .561 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .931 and he has scored 10 runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 6.36 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Campusano

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