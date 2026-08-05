Luis Campusano And Padres Play Diamondbacks On Aug. 5

Campusano is hitting for a .314 BA, .410 OBP and .514 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .924 and he has scored 14 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) against the Diamondbacks.

Mitch Bratt (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.23 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.

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