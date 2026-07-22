Luis Campusano And Padres Face Braves On July 22

Campusano is hitting for a .291 BA, .398 OBP and .532 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .929 and he has scored 14 runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 5 against the Braves.

Martin Perez (6-6 with a 3.54 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.