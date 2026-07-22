Luis Campusano And Padres Face Braves On July 22
Luis Campusano and the San Diego Padres will take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Wednesday, July 22 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Campusano has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Campusano is hitting for a .291 BA, .398 OBP and .532 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .929 and he has scored 14 runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 5 against the Braves.
Martin Perez (6-6 with a 3.54 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 15th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.