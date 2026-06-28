Luinder Avila And Royals Play White Sox On June 28

Avila is 3-3 with a 5.06 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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