Luinder Avila And Royals Face Twins On June 6

Avila is 1-2 with a 4.44 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Monday when he tossed five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.