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Luinder Avila
Kansas City Royals

Luinder Avila

Kansas City Royals • #58 RP

Luinder Avila And Royals Face Twins On June 6

Luinder Avila will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Saturday, June 6 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Avila has -146 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Avila is 1-2 with a 4.44 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Monday when he tossed five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luinder Avila

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