Luinder Avila And Royals Play Tigers On July 26

Avila is 5-3 with a 4.86 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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