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Luinder Avila
Kansas City Royals

Luinder Avila

Kansas City Royals • #58 RP

Luinder Avila And Royals Play Tigers On July 26

Luinder Avila will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Sunday, July 26 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Avila has -150 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Avila is 5-3 with a 4.86 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luinder Avila

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