Luinder Avila And Royals Face Reds On June 1
Luinder Avila will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Monday, June 1 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Avila has +104 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Avila is 0-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed three innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
The Reds are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.