Luinder Avila And Royals Face Reds On June 1

Avila is 0-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed three innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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