Luinder Avila And Royals Play Phillies On July 5

Avila is 3-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw four innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.