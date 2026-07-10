Luinder Avila And Royals Face Orioles On July 10

Avila is 4-3 with a 5.05 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.