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Luinder Avila
Kansas City Royals

Luinder Avila

Kansas City Royals • #58 RP

Luinder Avila And Royals Face Orioles On July 10

Luinder Avila will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, July 10 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Avila has +124 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Avila is 4-3 with a 5.05 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luinder Avila

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