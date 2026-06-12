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Luinder Avila
Kansas City Royals

Luinder Avila

Kansas City Royals • #58 RP

Luinder Avila And Royals Face Astros On June 12

Luinder Avila will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium, on Friday, June 12 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Avila has -118 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Avila is 1-2 with a 4.02 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3.0 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luinder Avila

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