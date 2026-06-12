Luinder Avila And Royals Face Astros On June 12

Avila is 1-2 with a 4.02 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3.0 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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