Lucas Giolito And Padres Face Reds On June 9

Giolito is 2-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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