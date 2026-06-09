FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Lucas Giolito
San Diego Padres

Lucas Giolito

San Diego Padres • #55 SP

Lucas Giolito And Padres Face Reds On June 9

Lucas Giolito will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Cincinnati Reds at Petco Park, on Tuesday, June 9 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Giolito has -120 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Giolito is 2-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lucas Giolito

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Diego PadresRecent San Diego Padres Player News

View All San Diego Padres Player News