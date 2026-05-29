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Lucas Giolito
San Diego Padres

Lucas Giolito

San Diego Padres • #55 SP

Lucas Giolito And Padres Face Nationals On May 29

Lucas Giolito will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Friday, May 29 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Giolito has -144 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Giolito is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA and five strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Athletics while giving up four hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lucas Giolito

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