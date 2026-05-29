Lucas Giolito And Padres Face Nationals On May 29

Giolito is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA and five strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Athletics while giving up four hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.