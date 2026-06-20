Lourdes Gurriel Jr. And Diamondbacks Play Twins On June 20
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field, on Saturday, June 20 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Gurriel has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Gurriel is hitting for a .221 BA, .272 OBP and .288 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .560 and he has scored eight runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 13 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Taj Bradley gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.14 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.