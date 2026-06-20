Lourdes Gurriel Jr. And Diamondbacks Play Twins On June 20

Gurriel is hitting for a .221 BA, .272 OBP and .288 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .560 and he has scored eight runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 13 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Taj Bradley gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.14 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.

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