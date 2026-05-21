Lourdes Gurriel Jr. And Diamondbacks Face Rockies On May 21

Gurriel is hitting for a .230 BA, .292 OBP and .310 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .602 and he has scored seven runs. In 96 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Zach Agnos starts for the first time this season for the Rockies.

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