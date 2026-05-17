Lourdes Gurriel Jr. And Diamondbacks Take On Rockies On May 17

Gurriel is hitting for a .216 BA, .289 OBP and .270 SLG with a 15.7% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .559 and he has scored six runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in seven runs. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen gets the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.55 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.

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