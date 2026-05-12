Lourdes Gurriel Jr. And Diamondbacks Play Rangers On May 12
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, May 12 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Gurriel has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Gurriel is hitting for a .203 BA, .277 OBP and .237 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .514 and he has scored four runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.
The Rangers will send MacKenzie Gore (2-3) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.18 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.