FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Lourdes Gurriel
Arizona Diamondbacks

Lourdes Gurriel

Arizona Diamondbacks • #12 LF

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. And Diamondbacks Play Rangers On May 12

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, May 12 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Gurriel has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gurriel is hitting for a .203 BA, .277 OBP and .237 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .514 and he has scored four runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

The Rangers will send MacKenzie Gore (2-3) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.18 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lourdes Gurriel

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Arizona DiamondbacksRecent Arizona Diamondbacks Player News

View All Arizona Diamondbacks Player News