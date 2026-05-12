Lourdes Gurriel Jr. And Diamondbacks Play Rangers On May 12

Gurriel is hitting for a .203 BA, .277 OBP and .237 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .514 and he has scored four runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

The Rangers will send MacKenzie Gore (2-3) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.18 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.