Lourdes Gurriel Jr. And Diamondbacks Face Padres On July 6

Gurriel is hitting for a .216 BA, .272 OBP and .311 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .582 and he has scored 10 runs. In 162 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Brewers.

Walker Buehler (5-4) takes the mound for the Padres in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.61 ERA in 82 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.

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