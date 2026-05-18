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Lourdes Gurriel
Arizona Diamondbacks

Lourdes Gurriel

Arizona Diamondbacks • #12 LF

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Giants On May 18

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and his Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field, on Monday, May 18 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Gurriel has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Gurriel is hitting for a .228 BA, .295 OBP and .316 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .612 and he has scored seven runs. In 88 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in nine runs. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Rockies.

The Giants will send Robbie Ray (3-5) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.04 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 50 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lourdes Gurriel

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