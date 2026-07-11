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Lourdes Gurriel
Arizona Diamondbacks

Lourdes Gurriel

Arizona Diamondbacks • #12 LF

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. And Diamondbacks Face Dodgers On July 10

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and his Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, July 10 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Gurriel has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Gurriel is hitting for a .222 BA, .273 OBP and .309 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .581 and he has scored 12 runs. In 176 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Padres.

Kyle Hurt gets the call to start for the Dodgers, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lourdes Gurriel

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