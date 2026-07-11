Lourdes Gurriel Jr. And Diamondbacks Face Dodgers On July 10

Gurriel is hitting for a .222 BA, .273 OBP and .309 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .581 and he has scored 12 runs. In 176 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Padres.

Kyle Hurt gets the call to start for the Dodgers, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.