Lourdes Gurriel Jr. And Diamondbacks Face Blue Jays On April 18

Gurriel had a .248 BA, .295 OBP and .418 SLG with a 13.9% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .713 and he scored 52 runs. In 546 plate appearances, he hit 19 home runs and drove in 80 runs. Gurriel recorded 10 steals on 14 attempts.

Max Scherzer (1-2) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 9.58 ERA in 10 1/3 innings pitched, with nine strikeouts.

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