Logan Webb And Giants Square Off Against Tigers On Aug. 9

Webb is 7-7 with a 3.74 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up five hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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