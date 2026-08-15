Logan Webb And Giants Face Rockies On Aug. 15

Webb is 7-7 with a 3.59 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw eight innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.