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Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb

San Francisco Giants • #62 SP

Logan Webb And Giants Face Rockies On Aug. 15

Logan Webb will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Webb has +100 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Webb is 7-7 with a 3.59 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw eight innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Webb

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