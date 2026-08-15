Logan Webb And Giants Face Rockies On Aug. 14

Webb is 7-7 with a 3.59 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed eight innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.