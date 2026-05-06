Logan Webb And Giants Take On Padres On May 6

Webb is 2-4 with a 5.06 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw four innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.