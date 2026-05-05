Logan Webb And Giants Square Off Against Padres On May 5

Webb is 2-3 with a 4.30 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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