FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb

San Francisco Giants • #62 SP

Logan Webb And Giants Square Off Against Padres On May 5

Logan Webb will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, May 5 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Webb has -104 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Webb is 2-3 with a 4.30 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Webb

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Francisco GiantsRecent San Francisco Giants Player News

View All San Francisco Giants Player News