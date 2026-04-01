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Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb

San Francisco Giants • #62 SP

Logan Webb And Giants Play Padres On April 1

Logan Webb will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Wednesday, April 1 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Webb is 1-1 with a 7.36 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Padres are averaging 2.4 runs per game this season, collecting 1.6 extra base hits and 0.4 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Webb

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