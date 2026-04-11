Logan Webb And Giants Face Orioles On April 11

Webb is 1-1 with a 5.00 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed seven innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The Orioles are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.