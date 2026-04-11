FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb

San Francisco Giants • #62 SP

Logan Webb And Giants Face Orioles On April 11

Logan Webb will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, April 11 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Webb has -136 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Webb is 1-1 with a 5.00 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed seven innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The Orioles are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Webb

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Francisco GiantsRecent San Francisco Giants Player News

View All San Francisco Giants Player News