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Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb

San Francisco Giants • #62 SP

Logan Webb And Giants Take On Nationals On June 8

Logan Webb will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park, on Monday, June 8 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Webb has +122 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Webb is 3-4 with a 4.25 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing only one hit.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Webb

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