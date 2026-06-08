Logan Webb And Giants Take On Nationals On June 8

Webb is 3-4 with a 4.25 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing only one hit.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.