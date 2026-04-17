Logan Webb And Giants Play Nationals On April 17

Webb is 1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.6 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.