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Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb

San Francisco Giants • #62 SP

Logan Webb And Giants Play Nationals On April 17

Logan Webb will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Friday, April 17 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Webb has +108 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Webb is 1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.6 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Webb

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