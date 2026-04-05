Logan Webb And Giants Take On Mets On April 5

Webb is 1-1 with a 7.36 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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