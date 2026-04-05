FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb

San Francisco Giants • #62 SP

Logan Webb And Giants Take On Mets On April 5

Logan Webb will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the New York Mets at Oracle Park, on Sunday, April 5 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Webb has -160 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Webb is 1-1 with a 7.36 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Webb

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Francisco GiantsRecent San Francisco Giants Player News

View All San Francisco Giants Player News