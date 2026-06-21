Logan Webb And Giants Face Marlins On June 21

Webb is 4-4 with a 3.46 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 75 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed eight innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering no earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.