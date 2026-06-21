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Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb

San Francisco Giants • #62 SP

Logan Webb And Giants Face Marlins On June 21

Logan Webb will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Sunday, June 21 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Webb has -138 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Webb is 4-4 with a 3.46 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 75 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed eight innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering no earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Webb

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