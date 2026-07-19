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Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb

San Francisco Giants • #62 SP

Logan Webb And Giants Take On Mariners On July 19

Logan Webb will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, July 19 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Webb is 5-7 with a 3.87 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Webb

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