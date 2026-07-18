Logan Webb And Giants Square Off Against Mariners On July 18

Webb is 5-7 with a 3.86 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday, July 8 when he tossed seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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