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Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb

San Francisco Giants • #62 SP

Logan Webb And Giants Square Off Against Mariners On July 18

Logan Webb will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, July 18 at 8:08 p.m. ET. Webb has +100 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Webb is 5-7 with a 3.86 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday, July 8 when he tossed seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Webb

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