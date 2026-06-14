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Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb

San Francisco Giants • #62 SP

Logan Webb And Giants Face Cubs On June 14

Logan Webb will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park, on Sunday, June 14 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Webb has +122 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Webb is 3-4 with a 3.88 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw eight innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Webb

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