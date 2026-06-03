Logan Webb And Giants Take On Brewers On June 3

Webb is 2-4 with a 4.82 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.0 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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