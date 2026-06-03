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Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb

San Francisco Giants • #62 SP

Logan Webb And Giants Take On Brewers On June 3

Logan Webb will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Wednesday, June 3 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Webb has +104 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Webb is 2-4 with a 4.82 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.0 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Webb

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