Logan Webb And Giants Face Braves On June 28

Webb is 5-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while giving up just one hit.

The Braves are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.