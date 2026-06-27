Logan Webb And Giants Play Braves On June 27
Logan Webb will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park, on Saturday, June 27 at 9:05 p.m. ET. Webb has +118 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Webb is 4-5 with a 3.35 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw eight innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.