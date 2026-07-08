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Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb

San Francisco Giants • #62 SP

Logan Webb And Giants Face Blue Jays On July 8

Logan Webb will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, July 8 at 3:45 p.m. ET. Webb has -166 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Webb is 5-6 with a 3.66 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed three innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up 11 hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Webb

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