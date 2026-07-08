Logan Webb And Giants Face Blue Jays On July 8

Webb is 5-6 with a 3.66 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed three innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up 11 hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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