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Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb

San Francisco Giants • #62 SP

Logan Webb And Giants Face Angels On July 25

Logan Webb will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Angels at Oracle Park, on Saturday, July 25 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Webb is 5-7 with a 3.98 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan Webb

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